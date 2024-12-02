Ingenico, Amadeus launch Amadeus Airport Pay

The wireless payment solution accepts EMV level 1 chip card payments and can be used by multiple airlines and multiple banks in any airport across the world, independently of the check-in infrastructure. Lufthasa Group will release the Amadeus Airport Pay solution at check-in desks and ticket offices in over 170 airports worldwide starting from June 2017.

Amadeus is a technology provider for the travel industry. The company operates in 195 countries with a worldwide team of more than 11,000 people and its solution cover areas such as searching travel info/ tickets, making bookings, pricing, ticketing, managing reservations and check-in, departure processes, and other.