ING mPOS launched in Romania by ING Bank, GoSwiff and MasterCard

ING mPOS allows small, mid and large merchants to accept card payments from customers through mobile devices, smartphones and tablets that are connected to a card reader. ING mPOS accepts any type of card, it contributes to productivity improvement and allows real time access to transaction records.

More than that, it supports other services, including consumer loyalty applications, applications to interact with them and to increase repeated purchases.

Companies in multiple industries such as insurance, transport or retail, can benefit from simplifying the card acceptance process. The first client of this new service is NN Life Insurance.

MasterCard joined this project as a strategic partner, continuing its investments in in equipping Romanian merchants with terminals, in order to increase the adoption of electronic payments and, thus, financial inclusion.