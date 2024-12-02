Infobip partners with AuthVia





Following this announcement, the collaboration between Infobip and Text-to-Pay, conversational commerce solutions provider AuthVia is set to deliver customers and clients the possibility to benefit from payments, signatures, and document capture over messaging channels in a secure and efficient manner. As messaging has become an increasingly preferred way for businesses and their users to communicate, the firms will focus on developing the overall payments ecosystem by meeting the needs, demands, and expectations of their clients.

At the same time, Infobip’s vast network of enterprise and institutional collaborators and developers will be enabled to provide their users with new ways to complete their purchases, sign documents, as well as conduct more payments directly within messaging applications such as text/SMS, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger.







More information on the collaboration

By using AuthVia’s authentication technology and overall suite of solutions, customers will be given the capability to pay bills, make purchases, and conduct other financial payments in a simple and effective way by replying to a text message. This will take place by allowing a secure checkout experience, without the need for clients to visit separate payment pages or applications.

In addition, the strategic deal will combine AuthVia’s services and conversational commerce expertise with Infobip’s effective messaging tools, as well as its reliable and scalable cloud communications platform in order to allow businesses to optimise the overall user engagements and increase revenue efficiently. AuthVia’s technology will enable Infobip’s network of partners and customers to capture its products and capabilities by providing signatures, payments, and other transactions directly where conversations are already taking place.

Infobip’s global network will allow AuthVia to extend its services and products to a broader audience, while also fostering and accelerating international development opportunities for both companies. The strategic deal will continue to prioritise the improvement of customer experience and overall optimisation of conversational commerce in a secure and compliant manner.

The partnership initially will cover Infobip customers and users that are based in the region of North America, with plans to expand to multiple areas around the world in the future. According to the press release, early adopting merchants and traders have already seen increases in payment completion rates, as well as faster times to payment after incorporating transaction services through messaging.