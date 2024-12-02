Infibeam invests USD 6.7 mln in CCAvenue

Avenue India (CCAvenue) offers real-time, multi-currency online payment processing services for businesses in the major industry verticals. The company claims to be the only complete PG solution in the region that offers the full spectrum of internet payment options including credit cards, debit cards and others.

Infibeam offers cloud-based ecommerce platform service in B2C and B2B verticals. Infibeam also has a joint venture with Avenue India, a company which runs online marketplace Dhamaal.com. The company had net sales of INR 3.36 billion in FY March 2016, which means an increase of 17% from 2015.