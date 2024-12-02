India: Tata Starbucks launches mobile payment options

The app will give customers the possibility to pay for in-store purchases and earn Stars through the loyalty program using their mobile device.

Moreover, the payment options which the app provides includes scan-to-pay which; customers can scan the barcode linked to a registered Starbucks Card on the mobile app or shake their mobile device with the ‘Shake to Pay’ feature to activate the pay screen.

Customers can also pay using the virtual Starbucks Card which can be generated and reloaded directly from their mobile device. An option of automatic reloads is also available. The mobile app offers card registration feature, enables balance transfer from one card to another and allows transaction history to be viewed.