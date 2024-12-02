India: Ola launches independent mobile wallet Ola Money

Ola Money can be used to make peer to peer payments, do mobile recharges and postpaid bill payments, and make cashless payments to several brands.

In august 2015, the company partnered with a wide range of merchants including OYO Rooms, Saavn, Lenskart, Zo Rooms and TinyOwl.

The Ola Money app does not require additional credentials for users who already have the Ola cab app. Also, the money in the Ola cab app can be used to make online payments through Ola Money.

Ola Money is currently available for Android only and is available on Google Play Store for download.