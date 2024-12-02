India: logistics pawns to move the elephantine ecommerce growth

Logistics companies like Deutsche Post AG, Safeexpress and DTDC Courier have created separate units to handle the boom in the ecommerce business while others like Rhenus Logistics India Private are planning to set up a special unit for ecommerce business, deccanchronicle.com reports.

While Deutsche Post has launched DHL eCommerce, DTDC Courier and Cargo has launched a separate company known as DTDC E-Commerce Logistics to handle the skyrocketing ecommerce business.