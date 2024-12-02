India: Fortumo teams up with Readwhere for carrier billing services

The partnership will allow Readwhere users across the world to access paid content (e-papers, magazines, books and comics) by charging purchases to their mobile phone bill. Fortumo currently covers 88 countries and more than 350 mobile operators with its carrier billing solution.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

