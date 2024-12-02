India eyes single regulator for ecommerce

This policy is aimed to remove the legal fragmentation currently governing the sector. Some of the measures suggested in the Draft National Policy Framework include local data storage, mandating the use of home-grown card payment network RuPay for online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail, according to Reuters.

India will take steps to develop capacity for storing data and incentivise its domestic storage. The government would have access to data stored in India for national security and public policy objectives subject to rules related to privacy, consent etc, according to the draft policy.

In addition, India’s anti-trust regulator will consider changing thresholds so that mergers and acquisitions in the ecommerce sector that potentially distort competition are compulsorily examined.