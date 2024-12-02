India: ecommerce to hit USD 22 bln in 2015 - report

Currently, e-Travel comprises 70% of the total ecommerce market, according to the `eCommerce in India: Accelerating growth` report issued by the market research company PwC. eTailing, which comprises online retail and online marketplaces, has become the fastest-growing segment in the larger market, having grown at a CAGR of around 56% over 2009-2014.

The size of the e-Tail market is pegged at USD 6 billion in 2015. Books, apparel and accessories and electronics are the largest selling products through e-Tailing, constituting around 80% of product distribution. The increasing use of smartphones, tablets and internet broadband and 3G has led to developing a strong consumer base likely to increase further. Around 75% of Indian internet users are in the age group of 15 to 34 years.

By 2020, e-Tail in India is expected to account for 3% of total retail. Further, orders per million are expected to more than double from five million in 2013 to 12 million by 2016, which will mean more opportunities for both consumers and eTail companies. While the share of online shopping in total retail has increased at a fast pace from 2013, it is still miniscule compared to the figure in China, where the share is 8-10%.

