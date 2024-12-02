India: Andhra Bank teams up with mobile payment provider Chillr

The Chillr app is directly linked to the customer’s bank account wherein the user can transfer money to any person in India, once he/she downloads the app and registers.

The app is available on Android, Windows and iOS operating systems.

Currently, the integration is in its pilot phase where the functionality is being tested with bank employees and select users. The official launch is to take place this month.

Apart from sending and receiving money, the bank’s customers have the option to enjoy special discounts at specific merchants, to recharge prepaid mobile phones, DTH and data cards, to split bills between friends/colleagues as well as running a quick check on one’s account balance.

Chillr, a multi-bank payment application, is part of Kochi-based technology firm MobME. Five lakh users (500.000) have successfully linked their bank accounts through the app and more than 31 lakh transactions (310.000) have been made as of today, according to the bank.