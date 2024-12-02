InComm, Gemalto deliver prepaid mobile NFC payments

The InComm Mobile Platform (IMP) enables mobile wallet providers and merchants to streamline the deployment of prepaid contactless payments. InComm is leveraging Gemalto’s infrastructure to pass prepaid card information from InComm’s platform to the consumer’s NFC-enabled mobile device. The credential management is powered by the dedicated Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) and enables the consumer to immediately use their prepaid card for mobile payments at participating retailers.



Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 14,000 employees operating out of 99 offices and 24 research and software development centers, located in 46 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

InComm is a provider of prepaid products, services and transaction technologies to retailers, brands and consumers. InComm supports 450,000 points of retail distribution worldwide. InComm has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.