IDEX Biometrics gives its tech solution a new brand

Emphasising its fingerprint sensors’ and modules’ smart card applications, the company suggests that its off-chip design approach separates the biometric scans of the capacitive sensors from the biometric matching process. This facilitates security, image fidelity, noise immunity, and market-leading usability under real-world conditions.

IDEX’s new branding name comes after various announcements of new partnerships in the biometric cards space, one of them being with OLED display maker Visionox, which is working with IDEX on dynamic CVV technology for fingerprint-scanning payment cards and other potential applications.