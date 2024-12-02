IdentityMind selects Oracle Cloud to support its regtech platform

The IdentityMind Version 2.0 platform, released this fall, uses machine learning to address know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, anomaly detection, regulatory compliance, and product development. Furthermore, it supports clients to adopt a risk-based approach based on the understanding of the user behind the transaction.

As part of the deal, Oracle enables the digital identity company secure all phases of the cloud migration process with Oracle Dyn Web Application Security. The solution is a cloud-based security suite that lets customers secure critical infrastructure before, during, and after the transition of services from their data centres to the cloud. Oracle Dyn Wall Application Security includes next-generation Web Application Firewall (WAF) and DDoS Protection among other components.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyses digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.