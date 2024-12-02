IdentityForce updates ID theft protection app

This latest release of IdentityForce Mobile is available in the iTunes store for iOS users and the Google Play store for Android users. There is no fee to download it for active IdentityForce members. The streamlined user interface matches the new desktop user experience launched in March 2018 with expanded access to see monitoring of passport number and driver’s license, along with credit score information updates, if available (member can request updates every three months).

The new release includes the ability for members to either select fingerprint or facial recognition depending on phone model. Moreover, users have access to understand current state of Social Media Identity Monitoring (SMIM) status for networks including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google+, and YouTube. IdentityForce’s identity theft solution addresses consumers, businesses, and government agencies.