iDeal to experiment with payment QR codes

iDeal is a payment network in the Netherlands, as it can be used for online purchases. However, consumers have been looking to use iDeal at brick-and-mortar locations, and the Dutch Payment Association wants to offer that functionality. Merchants will be able to generate QR codes during checkout, which consumers can then scan with a mobile device to complete the payment.

The main goal of this integration is to make iDeal payments more convenient for customers using smartphones. Most people will recognize the QR code because of its square shape filled with smaller cubes. Scanning a QR code can be done through the built-in camera found in most mobile devices. However, some users may need to install a separate barcode scanner application to get the process started.

Embedded within every QR code is a dedicated payment URL for the consumer to visit once they have scanned the code itself. So far, it is unknown how many merchants have shown interest in this iDeal implementation, and when the exact launch will take place.