IBM and Vocalink power US real-time payments system

IBM’s Power8 based system infrastructure that runs Linux and AIX operating systems was selected as the hosting platform. The new platform will be rolled out to major US banks in 2017. TCH currently clears around USD 2 trillion in payments per day. The new platform will enable it “to process millions of bank payments settled daily, in real-time, in a security-rich environment”, according to Vocalink.

Both companies ran performance and resiliency tests of the payments service on a set of enterprise-class Power Systems. Power8 based infrastructure from IBM supported a sustained 2,500 transactions per second. Vocalink says this is a record result for its application, as the company previously offered its real-time banking solutions on x86-based infrastructure.

Once fully implemented, the real-time payments platform will provide a hub, accessible to all financial institutions, enabling customers to use their existing accounts at financial institutions to send and receive payments.