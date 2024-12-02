i2c partners with Beyon Money Business

i2c announces a partnership with Beyon Money Business, a provider of digital financial solutions for SMEs and corporations, to introduce an advanced corporate expense card programme designed for small to mid-sized enterprises. Initially, the programme will be available in Bahrain, with plans to expand throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in the future.











Leveraging i2c’s modular building block SaaS technology, the Beyon Money Business programme underscores its commitment to flexible financial products and to modernising how corporates manage their expenses through enhanced functionality and security features, such as 3D security for ecommerce transactions.

The launch of Beyon Money Business directly responds to the growing need for specialised corporate financial tools. With i2c’s flexible banking and payments platform enabling the development of a state-of-the-art expense management solution, Beyon Money Business empowers its clients to take control of their financial operations with ease, security and efficiency.

Officials from i2c said that the launch of the Beyon Money Business corporate card programme is part of their overall effort to provide an infrastructure that supports and accelerates the company’s growth and operational efficiency. This launch is a prime example of how their expansive network and certifications with major card brands ensure broad and seamless regional accessibility.





What does i2c do?

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable banking and payment solutions. Using its proprietary building block technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending, and more, quickly and cost-effectively. The company delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a single, global SaaS platform.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.





More information about Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a financial super app based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you have access to a suite of financial services and offerings, from prepaid cards with worldwide acceptance and unparalleled benefits, to global remittance services at the most competitive rates and secure modes of delivery. With its Flexi Invest offering Beyon Money customers earn profits on their cash balances with no limit restrictions.