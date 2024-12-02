Hyperwallet partners SoftBank to expand Japan footprint

SBPS is a subsidiary of SoftBank, a top Japanese conglomerate with operations ranging from telecommunications and finance to media and marketing. Hyperwallet, through its subsidiary Hyperwallet Japan, will tap into SBPS’ existing payment infrastructure to boost payout speed and optionality for Japan-based payees.

SBPS ranks as one of the largest online payment service providers in the country, offering a range of services including payment processing and acquiring, outbound payments, and credit card distribution. Recently, SBPS launched a payment service intended to support Japanese businesses that need to distribute funds to large numbers of payees domestically.

Incorporating this functionality, Hyperwallet will be able to provide same-day bank transfers to clients paying within Japan.