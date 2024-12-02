Huobi Wallet announces support for EOS

As EOS is one of the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) currencies, representatives of the company have mentioned that the inclusion of EOS is just the first of several upgrades planned for Huobi Wallet. In addition, Huobi plans on establishing new partnerships with a range of decentralized apps (Dapps) developers, thus providing the users with access to an expanded range of products and services.

Besides EOS, Huobi Wallet supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT) and all ERC20 tokens. In October 2018, Huobi’s wallet expanded its support to cover seven stablecoins including, Paxos Standard Token (PAX), TrueUSD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Dai (DAI), Stasis EURS (EURS), and Tether (USDT).

The company is designed to facilitate efficient and secure management of various digital assets. The functions of the product allow users to retain control of their private keys, hence they have full ownership of their digital assets. Moreover, Huobi Wallet leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, such as patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state of the art protection for digital assets.