Huobi brings crypto exchange to Vietnams blockchain market

Moreover, the crypto exchange platform is planning to support enterprises in the development of blockchain technology in Vietnam and to explore investments and partnerships in Asia, local media reported.

This decision follows the signing of a strategic partnership between Huobi Group and SBI Group (formerly Softbank Investment Group) in view of jointly developing digital assets financial services in Asia. The digital assets exchange is said to be provided by both SBI Virtual Currencies and Huobi Japan in the first half of 2018.

Apart from the Vietnam project, the exchange has also renewed its crypto currency trading business with the launch of two exchanges in Japan. In China, the crypto exchange company recently announced a partnership with the Tianya Community Network, setting up a USD 1 billion fund to invest into startups using blockchain technology.