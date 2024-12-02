Huobi adds delisting risk warning to 32 cryptocurrencies

The exchange can add the warning under the ‘ST’ tag for various reasons, such as a project failing to submit a weekly report, or to get a trading volume above USD 50,000 for 15 days. As such, these warnings can lead to the delisting of the tokens, if the teams behind the projects fail to submit weekly reports for a total of eight weeks, if they intentionally hide major events that can affect the token’s price, or if the volume stays below the equivalent of USD 50,000 for 30 days.

Huobi is now reportedly going to re-examine the cryptocurrencies’ situation on 26 December 2018, and determine whether they are going to keep on trading on the platform or not.

It started as being one of China’s crypto exchanges, but given the country’s crackdown it had to shut down and move to

Singapore, where it focused on developing its operations and kept on expanding. Huobi has also launched a decentralised platform, named Huobi Cloud, which lets others build crypto exchanges using its existing platform, and a cryptocurrency contract trading platform that gives users tools to work with.