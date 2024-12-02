Huawei, Xpress Money partner for mobile payments in Africa

Recipients of Xpress Money remittances can use the service to make online and offline payments, and pay for services such as loan applications, insurance and banking.

Huawei’s mobile money partners in Africa include Safaricom, Vodafone, Vodacom and Teasy Mobile in ten African countries, in markets like Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

In 2016, the World Bank reported that two billion people across the globe had no access to formal financial services, many of them living in Africa.