HSBC US to address customer experience for corporate clients with new platform

The platform will also streamline the ability for third-parties, like fintechs, to partner with HSBC so that companies, from startups with USD 5 million in revenue to multinational corporates with USD 5 billion in revenue, can benefit from easier access to HSBC’s products and services.

The Digital Partner Platform will launch in early 2019 through a series of APIs, beginning with one designed to digitize commercial onboarding. The project aims to enable a simpler client experience and allow companies to directly apply for commercial banking accounts online through the digital properties of HSBC or its partners.

Throughout 2019, HSBC plans to expand the platform to allow cross-border account opening across international markets while giving partners the ability to participate in the ecosystem.