HSBC unveils biometrics banking for corporate customers

The bank’s clients can now use Face ID in 24 countries to log into the HSBCnet app, which already offers Touch ID log-in. HSBC reminds people that customers can use Touch ID fingerprint-recognition, voice recognition and Selfie ID, to log-in with a photo.

According to the bank, Face ID analyses over 30,000 reference points to create a “depth map” of the face. The Face ID log-on connects the bank’s mobile API to the phone’s software to authenticate the user.

HSBC says it incorporated Face ID as part of its “Digital Transformation for Corporates” (DTC) programme, which is designed to build and develop a customer-centric digital banking experience.

The first smartphone model to support Face ID is Apple’s iPhone X. Almost a fifth of current HSBCnet Mobile customers on Apple phones are using it. The bank’s Touch ID option will remain available on smartphones that can scan fingerprints.