Hong Kong: Tofupay to launch multi-currency management services

Tofupay is one of the 11 teams that have been chosen to join the blueprint accelerator programme, entrepreneurhk.org reports. Until September 2015, the team will be developing their product, tweaking their market and distribution strategies, and working with a network of mentors, investors and partners.

With Tofupay, online merchants can set up payments and track each transaction. Tofupays approach is an API-driven solution. TofuPay will offer a service to relieve common issues in the online transaction process such as customer service, setting up merchant accounts or handling of recurring payments.

Tofupay are targeting Southeast Asia to provide their multi-currency management services to customers who are interested in remitting money across borders.