Holvi rolls out MasterCard card for SMEs

This follows on from the launch of a mobile banking app for iOS and Android in 2015.

Holvi, which was founded in 2011, provides entrepreneurs and SMEs with a range of financial and business services through its digital platform.

These include an online sales platform, an invoicing facility, a cash flow tracker, expense claim system and Dropbox integration to export book-keeping. Following a successful pilot in its native Finland, it has been steadily expanding across the European markets.

In addition, Holvi holds a licence to operate as a pan-European payment institution under the new Payment Services Directive (PSD2) regulation.

It offers a business current account with its own international bank account number (IBAN) but cannot offer deposits or loans under its current licence.

The platform that underpins the offering is based on modern web development tools and hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. Tuomas Toivonen, CTO, says the offering is designed as an end-to-end business tool, which is accessible via a single web interface.