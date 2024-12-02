HKT rolls out NFC mobile payments service in Hong Kong

HKT subsidiary HKT Payment has launched Tap & Go, an NFC-based all-in-one SIM card for the parent companys csl and 1O1O mobile units.

In addition to in-store payments, the service enables users to make peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers by tapping their devices together through its PayBuddy feature, as well as enabling online payments of up to HKD 10,000 (USD 1,290).

Users can top-up their Tap & Go accounts using either cash or credit card. To top up using cash, they can visit any HKT, 1O1O or csl store, while topping up via credit card can be done as and when needed or by setting up an automatic top-up when their balance reaches a set limit. Accounts can be topped up by up to HKD 10,000 (USD 1,290) per day to allow large purchases of up to HKD 1,000 (USD 129) each in-store.

Customers can also review their past three months’ transaction history, and can participate in the MasterCard Traveler Rewards program and earn HKT The Club loyalty program bonus points. Payments are currently settled in Hong Kong dollars, with foreign currency transactions to be enabled in “due course”.

HKT was one of four carriers that formed the Asia NFC Alliance in February 2014 to spread adoption of NFC services. Its holding company, PCCW Mobile, partnered with Hang Seng Bank, Gemalto, MasterCard and Samsung to introduce Hong Kong’s first NFC service in 2012.