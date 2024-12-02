HighRadius launches data exchange tool for A/R Teams

HighRadius Collections Cloud customers can now electronically place accounts for collection with three partner agencies — AG Adjustments, Altus Global Trade Solutions, and D&S Global Solutions — without ever leaving the HighRadius platform.

Powered by machine-learning algorithms, the HighRadius Collections Cloud streamlines all aspects of accounts receivable, from clerical commitments to collections. With the full integration of the Collection Agency Data Exchange, firms are freed up for more strategic work, collections agencies are unsnarled from paperwork and the entire collections processed is smoothed.

HighRadius is a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, which leverages autonomous receivables to help companies put their order to cash on autopilot. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order to cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions and collections.