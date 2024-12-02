High ecommerce growth in UK driven by apparel sector

The strong performance of the British ecommerce sector was driven by the apparel sector, where all sub-sectors outperformed the growth of the total market. The clothing sector saw a 22% growth during July, while sub-sectors like accessories (+33%), lingerie (+31%), footwear (+24%) and womenswear (+21%) all recorded above average yearly growth.

Multichannel retailers saw their online sales increase by 19% year-on-year, while online-only retailers saw their sales grew 18% during the same period.

The month-on-month performance of the British ecommerce industry remained flat from the previous month, the growth decreased by 0.4%. All these figures can be found in the IMRG Capgemini Sales Index.

Despite experiencing the highest growth since November 2014, sales decreased by 2.6% in July 2016 compared to June 2016, due to heavy discounting motivated, in party, by retailers competing with Amazon’s Prime Day, held on July 12th 2016, according to IMRG.