HERC lists token on Sistemkoin

The listing on Sistemkoin reveals Hercules SEZC’s goal of providing 100% visibility into all operations, processes and transactions through supply chain management on the blockchain. Hercules supply chain software is a commercially viable, decentralised, and fully open source blockchain-based software, designed to improve transparency, security, authenticity, and validity of supply chain data. The decentralised protocol leverages bitcoin, ethereum, and other public blockchains to lower volatility and make the cost of using blockchains more predictable.

Hercules reduces the costs of data storage, and protects sensitive data on a secure platform, which makes setting up a wide range of self-executing contracts possible. Moreover, HERCs are accessible in US dollars (USD), euros (EUR) and turkish lira (TRY) through Sistemkoin.

By introducing distributed ledgers to supply chains, different parties can simultaneously look at digital and physical products in the supply chain, thus enabling them to eliminate inefficiencies in reconciliation processes.