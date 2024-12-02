Heartland, Computop join sides to process US merchants`international ecommerce sales

Heartland said the integration of its Portico gateway with Computops Paygate platform will provide ecommerce payment processing in international markets, antifraud technology and the ability to accept local currencies, cardnotpresent.com reports

Major US payment processors either acquiring or partnering with international payment service providers are becoming increasingly important as cross-border ecommerce expands globally.

