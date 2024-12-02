HDFC Bank launches payment and money transfer mobile app

The PayZapp app users are able to make a variety of transactions like mobile recharges, money transfers, bill payments, shopping on various ecommerce portals to groceries, to even big-ticket purchases such as foreign holidays and designer clothes.

PayZapp features a section called Smartbuy – a sort of aggregator of the major ecommerce sites across various verticals. PayZapp has partnered with sites like Flipkart, Makemytrip, Cleartrip, Yatra, Big Basket among others.