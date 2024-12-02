HBL, Visa to launch QR payments service in Pakistan

The agreement is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital payments in Pakistan.

To use the service, customers need to download the bank’s mobile app (HBL Mobile or Konnect App), select the QR option, and pay for goods and services by scanning the QR code at enabled merchants across Pakistan.

With a present network of over 10,000 merchants, Visa on mobile will enable merchants to generate EMVCo compliant QR codes, creating partnership opportunities and digitising payment business solutions.

For merchants, Visa on mobile provides real-time notifications of payments into their bank account and access to sales and transactions history. Transactions are processed via Visa’s global network, VisaNet.