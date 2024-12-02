Hawk Incentives rolls out wallet-enabled prepaid card

Leveraging Blackhawks Digital Pass technology, the wallet-enabled prepaid card helps marketers to connect loyalty programs, gift cards and other offers to mobile wallets. By increasing the mobility of rewards, brands can maintain relevance with their consumers and deliver an overall promotional experience. The integration of rewards and loyalty programs into major mobile wallets, will provide brands with the opportunity to reach a larger audience of users and promote their own payments or retail apps.

The company is a global financial technology company that helps connecting brands and people through branded solutions, which enable the management of stored value products, promotions and incentive programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets.