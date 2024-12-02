HashCash launches bitcoin payment processor

The bitcoin payment processor offered by HashCash aims to fortify the trust in online payment by giving consumers the option of paying with bitcoins. The bitcoin processor also seeks to solve the problems attending the conversion of fiat currencies, and sharing sensitive details online. Since bitcoin (and altcoins) is a universal virtual currency, its value does not fluctuate from country to country.

The end-to-end product offers ‘pay now’ buttons, as well as APIs to integrate to top shopping carts. Features such as bitcoin invoicing, merchant account management interface, payment dispute management, ticketing and everything a payment processor enhances its utility in the online retail world.

HashCash Consultants started as a Blockchain Consulting Company. Today, HashCash products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time using HashCash Blockchain network, HC NET. Financial Institutions use HC NET for retail remittances, corporate payments, trade finance, and payment processing.