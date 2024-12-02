Hamburg Commercial Bank selects Know Your Customer for corporate client onboarding

Know Your Customer provides solutions for anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) compliance to financial institutions and regulated organisations around the world. Hamburg Commercial Bank is a commercial bank specialised in providing financial products to corporate clients in the real estate as well as renewable energy and infrastructure sectors and to clients in the shipping business. Primarily based in the North of Germany, Hamburg Commercial Bank has also established its presence in the German metropolitan regions and in selected markets of Europe and Asia.

Hamburg Commercial Bank’s partnership with Know Your Customer is the result of a digital transformation strategy undertaken by the bank. In 2018 Hamburg Commercial Bank established an internal Digital Excellence Centre (DEC) to bring together key departments of the business (such as compliance, risk, and operations) to scout and engage with regtech providers and startups to drive tangible innovation and update existing processes within the bank.