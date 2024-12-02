GVS, Know Your Customer team up for customer onboarding

Know Your Customer provides a digital solution to global clients across a variety of regulated sectors to identify and verify companies and individuals during client onboarding, ensuring companies can confidently conduct their KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) functions.

GVS Prepaid is an authorised E-money institution with the ability to passport cards throughout Europe; it is also a principle member of Visa Europe.

With Know Your Customer’s digital solutions, GVS Prepaid can boost its compliance team’s efficiency and capacity, reduce the onboarding times of corporate clients from three weeks to one day, while ensuring regulatory compliance due to on-going AML monitoring and real time connections to company registries from around the world.