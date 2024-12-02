GS1 initiative supports Mobeams mobile barcoded coupons technology

Mobeam’s light-based beaming technology will enable laser scanners to read barcode-based coupons from consumer packaged goods companies on shoppers’ smartphones.

GS1 is the information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply-chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards.

Mobeam’s patented light-based beaming technology enables point of sale (POS) laser scanners to read barcodes on Android mobile devices. Mobeam enables mobile wallets, meaning payment apps can carry loyalty cards, membership cards, gift cards, retailer coupons and manufacturer coupons, providing them with universal POS access at retailers.

Mobeam currently operates with more than 400 million Samsung phones, and the company plans to expand the technology to other devices. Mobeam technology has been used for 45 million beaming transactions since its launch.