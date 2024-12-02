Groupon launches in the marketplace business

This beta program will allow any brand or retailer to sell their products online, markettrack.com reports. According to the Groupon Stores website, all products must be priced at least 5% below market rate to be listed in the Groupon Stores and all products will be reviewed by Groupon to ensure quality and pricing meet their standards.

Groupon is striving to have all products featured on the Stores website to be priced lower than those on websites such as Amazon and eBay. In Market Track’s 2014 Shopper Insight Series Digital Survey, shoppers were asked what their favorite feature of shopping on Amazon was, and 61% of shoppers said “low prices.” All products sold through Groupon Stores will be fulfilled and shipped by third-party merchants.

In an article published on Re/code, cited by the source, Groupon PR chief Bill Roberts stated that Groupon is using the beta program to test the right discounts and commission structure. In Market Track’s 2015 Shopper Insight Series Survey, 79% of shoppers polled said they would switch stores if they knew they could receive lower prices somewhere else, and 74% said they would switch brands if a different brand was on sale.

83% of those surveyed said they will “always” or “most of the time” buy from the website that has the lowest price and, as such, Groupon’s new initiative shows that they recognise a shopper’s desire to purchase quality products at the best prices available.