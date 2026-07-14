Green Banana launches BNPLx orchestration on Shopify

Green Banana has launched its BNPLx orchestration layer as an official Shopify plug-in, giving merchants access to multiple BNPL providers through a single integration.

Rather than building and maintaining a separate connection for each provider and each market, merchants integrate BNPLx once, with the system routing transactions to the preferred provider.

BNPL has expanded from a niche payment method into a global, multi-billion-euro market. In major markets, BNPL accounted for around 20-23% of national ecommerce payments in 2024, according to The Paypers' BNPL Report 2025. The report puts global BNPL transaction volume (GMV) at approximately EUR 491 billion in 2025, forecast to rise to around EUR 800 billion by 2030, with more than 500 million BNPL users worldwide. In addition, the report notes that figures are GMV-based and that estimates from other providers vary depending on whether they measure transaction volume or provider revenue.

Expanding into B2B and B2C on Shopify

The Shopify integration positions BNPLx for further growth across both consumer and business commerce. Shopify has been expanding beyond direct-to-consumer sales into B2B commerce, where flexible payment terms and deferred settlement are becoming increasingly relevant at checkout, alongside their established role in consumer transactions. In addition, because BNPLx orchestrates multiple providers through a single integration, merchants can serve consumer and business buyers from the same system and add BNPL options as requirements evolve, without building a new integration for each provider, market, or segment. Green Banana has described Shopify as a launch pad for scaling orchestrated BNPL across both B2C and B2B in more than 25 European markets.

According to Cihan Duezguen, Co-Founder & CEO, Green Banana Group, Shopify represents a significant share of international commerce, and the appointments bring experience in shaping the payments strategy at an international level. Furthermore, James Fry, Head of Enterprise Product, Global Payments, said the advisory role involves supporting and accelerating the delivery of orchestrated BNPL across Europe, drawing on more than 15 years of experience in payments and product development, including leading local payment method strategy for Global Payments' enterprise business.