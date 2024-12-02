Gravity Game Vision partners with EBANX





Following this announcement, the partnership between the South Korean gaming giant and the payments company will focus on the overall development of Latin America’s gaming landscape, while also delivering improved payment services and overall modernised gameplay experiences.

Both Gravity Game Vision and EBANX will prioritise the process of optimising the gaming experience of Ragnarok Origin: ROO in the region of Latin America.

More information on the partnership

Latin America’s digital commerce market is expected to nearly double in size by 2026, when it is set to reach USD 944 billion in total value, according to Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence’s data in the Beyond Borders 2024 study.

Throughout this collaboration, both Gravity Game Vision and EBANX will combine their expertise and suite of solutions in order to provide an immersive and optimised gaming and payment experience for LATAM players, including the regions of Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. In addition, clients in those areas will be given the possibility to pay for Ragnarok Origin: ROO Online with local payment methods. These will include e-wallets, instant payments like the Brazilian Pix, cash-based methods, as well as account-based transfers, credit cards, and debit cards.

As a worldwide fintech company that was developed in order to specialise in localised payment solutions, EBANX is expected to play a crucial role in the process of connecting Gravity Game Vision with the deviser and growth client base in the region of Latin America. The firm will deliver its extensive knowledge and regional presence in order to optimise the gaming experience of players while improving the manner in which Gravity Game Vision offers optimised options to its users.

The overall improvements introduced in Ragnarok Origin: Roo and the integration of modern, secure, and local payment methods through the use of EBANX’s platform reflect the shared commitment to optimise the experience of customers in the LATAM region. At the same time, the strategic deal between EBANX and Gravity Game Vision is expected to bring an improved level of convenience and accessibility to gamers, while also fostering a strong connection between the gaming community and the overall ever-evolving landscape of the Latin American market.

At the same time, both Gravity Game Vision and EBANX will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.



