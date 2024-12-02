Grabs, Maybank to drive the acceptance of GrabPay mobile wallet

Grab consumers will be able to use GrabPay mobile wallet at GrabPay merchants, as well as at Maybank merchants. In addition, Maybank customers will also have the option of paying via Maybank QRPay at GrabPay merchants.

Consumers will be able to top-up their mobile wallet directly with the use of Maybank2U, the bank’s internet banking portal. Maybank customers who use GrabPay as their payment method for rides and other services on Grab will also be able to enjoy benefits and rewards.

Earlier in May 2018, Grab launched its food delivery app, GrabFood in Malaysia and Singapore. The service is currently only available in four areas in Malaysia as it is still in its beta testing stage.