Grab, Moca to promote cashless payments in Vietnam

As part of the agreement, the two companies will leverage each other’s technology to roll out payments services to millions of Vietnamese consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Moca-enabled merchants will be able to benefit from Grab’s large customer base, comprising both driver-partners and consumers across Vietnam. Grab’s customers will soon be able to use the full suite of payments services developed by Moca, which include bill payments, airtime top-up as well as paying at retail stores including chains such as McDonalds and 7-Eleven.

Earlier in June 2018, Grab reached an agreement with Toyota under which Toyota would invest USD 1 billion in Grab, as a lead investor in the company’s ongoing financing round.