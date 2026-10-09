US-based Gr4vy has partnered with Unlimit to give its enterprise merchants access to card acquiring and local payment methods.

Merchants no longer need to build and maintain a separate connection for each new market. Instead, they can activate locally preferred payment options within their current setup, which the companies state is designed to shorten the time needed to launch in new regions.

The payment methods available through the collaboration span four regions. In Latin America, merchants can offer Pix, Mercado Pago, PicPay, OXXO, and Efectivo, while coverage in Africa includes M-Pesa and Airtel Money. In the Asia-Pacific, the list includes WeChat Pay, GrabPay, and UPI. In Europe, merchants gain access to MB WAY and SEPA Instant.

Addressing fragmentation in cross-border payments

The partnership targets a familiar obstacle for merchants expanding internationally: consumer preferences, currencies, and processing requirements differ from one market to another. Irene Skrynova, CEO of Global Payments at Unlimit, said this variation creates complexity for businesses operating across borders. The official added that the expansion addresses this gap by connecting Gr4vy's enterprise merchants to Unlimit's payment coverage and local capabilities.

The companies involved

Gr4vy operates a no-code payment orchestration platform through which enterprises can connect to more than 400 payment methods, anti-fraud tools, and payment service providers via a single integration. In addition, its infrastructure runs on dedicated cloud instances, an approach the company says removes the risk of a single point of failure.

Earlier in 2026, Gr4vy also collaborated with Ecommpay, having a similar goal as the current Unlimit partnership: offering merchants a range of local and international payment methods.

Unlimit describes itself as a financial infrastructure for the agentic economy, supporting cross-border commerce for businesses, consumers, and AI agents. Its proprietary payment network covers more than 180 countries. Furthermore, the company holds licences in 97 jurisdictions and has direct integrations with local payment systems.

For Gr4vy's customers, the arrangement means payment methods can be added as they enter new countries without rebuilding their financial infrastructure. For Unlimit, the partnership connects its payment network and local capabilities to Gr4vy's enterprise merchant base.