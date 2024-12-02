goSwiff expands global operations to five continents

From 2015 onwards, the company will hold operations across Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, EME (East Europe, Russia, the CIS and the Middle East) and Europe. In accordance with the plans of expansion, goSwiff has reinforced its global leadership team of regional executives with Stefano Diemmi, Svyatoslav Garal and Alyson Grosshandler.

Stefano Diemmi has been on his role as Head of Europe and Consumer Products since October 2014. Stefano brings with him experience in a range of areas in the m-commerce sector, from start-up management, product development and user experience. Having held managerial positions across these specialisations, Stefanos diverse skill set will be a valuable asset to goSwiffs activities in the European market and to further advance consumer services in mobile payments.

Svyatoslav Garal took on the role of Head of EME in December 2014. Svyatoslav has nearly a decade of experience in the payment and retail banking industries. His numerous management roles with a strategic focus on payments is expected to help goSwiff business go further.

Alyson Grosshandler joined goSwiff in January 2015 as Vice President of Business Development and will strengthen the APAC team. Alysons track record includes more than 15 years of management, marketing and business development roles, specialising in payments and retail sectors. She has prior experience in business development in both the US and ASEAN regions.

In recent news, goSwiff has unveiled that their mPOS platform has been certified for the Nigerian market, to support Nigerian government’s ‘Cashless Nigeria’ initiative.