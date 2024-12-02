Google uses APIs to enable Android Pay integration

The company has launched Android Instant Apps to enable users to pay using Android Pay in-app by tapping. Moreover, it is opening its Android Pay API to all developers selling physical goods and services in markets where the mobile payment service is available.

The API stores user’s payment information and can identify new payment info as the user enters it on websites. It works independently of Android Pay according to thenextweb.com.

Google has also launched PaymentRequest, a new web API that will be standardized across Chrome browsers through the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to enable Android Pay on mobile websites.