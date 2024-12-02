Google to release e-mail money transfer service in Europe

Users will now be able to transfer money by attaching and sending, bankingtech.com reports. Via Gmail, they can move the pointer over the attachment paperclip, click the £ icon to attach money to the message, enter the amount, and press send. Users can also request money in Gmail by clicking the £ icon to attach the request to a Gmail message.

Recipients can claim the cash by setting up a Google Wallet Balance and linking their debit card or bank account. Then, the money can be kept in the Wallet Balance for later spending, for spending on Google Play, or transferred back to the nominated bank account.

Presently, 2.4% of Gmail users are from the UK, 2% from Spain and 0.9% from Germany, according to company officials, cited by the source. Moreover, there are 425 million global Gmail users.