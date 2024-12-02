Google Tez payments service upgrades its features

The service was launched in September 2017 for iOS and Android and it initially allowed for payments between bank accounts using India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) protocol. Now the app has gotten support to pay for bills from more than 80 organizations, including national/state electric, gas and water, and TV/internet services, with more to come soon.

In the case of recurring bills, the app will send a notification when a new payment is due and fetch the bill. The app also lists previous bills paid, and it supports multiple accounts.