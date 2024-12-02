Google rolls out Google Pay service in Chile

The service works only on phones with Android systems version 5.0 or higher, with NFC technology.

The electronic payment system allows customers to make purchases in physical and virtual stores and applications. The benefit is only available in Falabella, Tottus and Sodimac; however, according to Noticias, more business will be added in the future.

According to Juniper Research, Apple Pay will lead the processing of mobile payments in the next 5 years. The study analysed the portfolios of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and other portfolios of OEM Pay.